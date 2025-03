Lithuania Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpša has said that India's voice matters when it comes the war in Ukraine & even as he called for the need for a deal that is 'sustainable'. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'India has a role, India has voice..that voice does matters, make that voice heard is essential. Voice of India can build..is alignment of international rule'. Ukraine has accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, awaiting Russia's full agreement. While Russian President Putin has said that he supports it "in principle" but has sought clarifications, pausing energy strikes as talks continue. The foreign secretary was upbeat on India ties & said that an India EU Free Trade Agreement will be 'positive' for Lithuania as well. Diplomatic engagement have strengthened with Lithuania opening its embassy in New Delhi in 2008 and India establishing its resident mission in Vilnius in March 2023, a move approved by India’s Cabinet in April 2022 to deepen political and economic cooperation.