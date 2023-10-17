India’s supreme court to hand down verdict on same-sex marriage

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage today ie. on 17 October. The apex court had reserved its judgment on 11 May on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

