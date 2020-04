The central government on Monday ruled that in order to fight the epidemic Coronavirus spreading in the country, the salaries of members of parliament and central cabinet ministers for one year will now be cut by 30%. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the Members of Parliament Act, 1954 which reduce Members' salary, allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year.