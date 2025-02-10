World DNA India’s PM Modi heads to France on Monday for AI summit Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 09:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to France on Monday, his first foreign visit of 2025, to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit and will also inaugurate a consulate in Marseille in the south of France. India’s PM Modi heads to France on Monday for AI summit Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 09:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article