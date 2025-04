India's Project Varsha is a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering the nation's maritime defense capabilities through the development of a state-of-the-art submarine base. Located near Rambilli in Andhra Pradesh, approximately 50 kilometers south of Visakhapatnam, this facility is designed to serve as a hub for India's nuclear-powered submarines, enhancing the country's second-strike nuclear capability and reinforcing its position in the Indo-Pacific region.​