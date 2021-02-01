India's Finance Minister announces recapitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore for PSBs in FY21

Feb 01, 2021, 01.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha today. Finance Minister proposed the recapitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore for PSBs in FY21.
Read in App