India’s defence exports up 2300% - China's down 25% | Can Delhi beat Beijing?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
A recent report said China's defence exports have dropped by nearly 25% in the past decade, all because of bad quality military equipment. While India's defence exports saw a 23-fold increase in the past decade. With no compromise on quality, India can eventually match and possibly overtake China in defence exports. What’s India’s game plan to trump China in selling arms? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana

