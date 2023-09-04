India’s coal use surges as power demand rises

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
In what may be a setback for India’s net zero ambitions; India has stepped up the use of coal for electricity. This is in a bid to stop outages caused by lower hydroelectricity output, even as renewable struggle to fulfil the power demand.

