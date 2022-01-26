India's 73rd Republic Day: Tricolour hoisted at Srinagar's Lal Chowk after 30 years

Jan 26, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a first, Tricolour was unfurled for the first time on the top of the Clock Tower in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on the solemn occasion of Republic Day.
