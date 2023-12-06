India's 50 cough syrup manufacturers fail to clear quality tests: Report | WION Originals
More than 50 Indian companies which manufacture cough syrups did not pass quality tests, according to a government report. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) released the report which stated that out of 2,104 test reports, 128 of them which belonged to 54 companies failed to meet the standard quality requirements. The failed test reports comprised 6 per cent of the total test reports. Watch this to know more.