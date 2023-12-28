Indians from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed on 'formal grounds'

25 Indian passengers seeking asylum in France- have been freed. This is after their flight from the UAE was grounded last week. Prosecutors have ordered their release on 'formal grounds'. As per the attorneys, border police had not referred the case to the judge within the legal time frame. Among the 25 passengers, five minors were taken into child welfare services. These 25 people were among 303 passengers who boarded a plane operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines in Dubai.