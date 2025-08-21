/Indian railways enforces new baggage rules

Published: Aug 21, 2025, 11:14 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 11:14 IST
In a major policy shift, Indian Railways is preparing to roll out strict baggage regulations across key stations — mirroring the airline model of restricted weight and size.
This change means passengers may soon have to weigh and declare their baggage, and possibly pay extra fees for exceeding limits. The move is aimed at improving safety, efficiency, and passenger convenience, especially in premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat.