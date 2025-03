Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Rameshwaram in southern India on April 5. During the visit, he will pay respects at theSri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ram Navami. Another highlight of the trip will be the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge at India’s southernmost tip. This new 2.5-kilometer-long bridge replaces an older colonial-era bridge.