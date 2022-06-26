Indian PM Narendra Modi addresses Indian Diaspora in Germany ahead of the G7 Summit

Published: Jun 26, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Munich for the G7 meeting. The 2-day visit will see interaction with the diaspora, meeting with world leaders & participation at the G7. Watch PM Modi's full address to the Indian Diaspora in Germany.
