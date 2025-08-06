Indian PM Modi to visit China from August 31 to September 1

Prime Minister Modi is confirmed to travel to Tokyo on August 30 for the annual India‑Japan summit, followed by participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, 2025. This marks his first visit to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, underscoring renewed diplomatic engagement with Beijing and broader regional cooperation