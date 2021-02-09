Indian PM Modi breaks down as he bids farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Feb 09, 2021, 02.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional and broke down in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) while bidding farewell to 4 outgoing members which include veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
