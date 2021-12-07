Indian PM Modi and Russian President Putin holds 21st annual India-Russia Summit in New Delhi

Dec 07, 2021, 04:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in-person for the first time since 2019 BRICS summit. The meeting was a rare one as it was only a second trip abroad for the Russian president since the pandemic.
Read in App