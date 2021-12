Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Covid-19 vaccine for children and booster doses, which PM Modi termed as precaution doses, for frontline workers and senior citizens, amid the Omicron scare. Children between the age group of 15 to 18 years will be getting the Covid vaccine from January 3, 2022. Senior citizens with comorbidities will receive booster doses from January 10, 2022, he announced.