Indian Origin Lawyer Becomes New Solicitor General of Ohio, Faces Online Flak

Mathura Sridharan, an Indian-origin lawyer, was appointed Ohio’s 12th Solicitor General, making her the state’s top appellate attorney. Despite being described by Attorney General Dave Yost as ‘brilliant’ at her work, Sridharan was subjected to brutal online trolling, with users picking on her race, religion, and even questioning her ‘Americaness’.