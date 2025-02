It's day two today of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman. Delegates from around 30 countries are meeting over expanding cooperation for maritime connectivity and security in that region. The conference is jointly hosted by Oman, India, and Singapore. It seeks to provide a platform for fostering greater cooperation with regional partners. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a keynote address at the inaugural session of the IOC. He highlighted the importance of the Indian Ocean as a global lifeline. Watch in for more details!