Indian Mountaineer Anurag Maloo's unbelievable rescue

Anurag Maloo was atop the 10th highest mountain in the world, the 8,091-metre Mt Annapurna in Nepal, when he faced the most fateful day of his life. While descending, the mountaineer from Kishangarh city of India's northern Rajasthan state chose the wrong rope. And this mistake led the 34-year to fall disastrously into a deep crevasse on April 17. He remained in the snow-clad mountains for three days, waiting for rescue. A rescue team could take him out safely on April 20, 2023, a turning point in Maloo's life. After spending six months in India's AIIMS hospital undergoing numerous surgeries, Maloo is back at home in Rajasthan's Kishangarh. Maloo joined WION'S Heena Sharma for a quick chat.