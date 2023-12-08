Indian gov should provide all information regarding Pannun to FBI: Ex Attorney Gen, Mukul Rohatgi

Amid the ongoing controversy over the US indictment on an Indian's alleged role in plotting a foiled murder of designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, FBI chief Christopher Wray will visit India next week. During his visit, India will reportedly present all evidence against Pannun to the US authorities. What does the international law say about anti-national elements operating from foreign soil? Vikram Chandra speaks with top lawyer and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi.