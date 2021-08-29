Indian FM Jaishankar discusses Afghan crisis with US State Secy Blinken

Aug 29, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. This marks the third conversation held in August between the two leaders on Afghan crisis.
