Indian Finance Minister hints at tax shakeup

As we track global trends in tax policies, Indian consumers may be headed for a major cut in direct taxes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted at a significant overhaul of the country’s Goods and Services Tax system and even suggested that tax rate cuts may be on the horizon. The proposed changes could ease prices for households while boosting business sentiment. However, much will depend on how these reforms are structured and whether they strike the right balance between simplicity and revenue needs.