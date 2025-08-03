LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 12:29 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 12:29 IST
Indian Embassy issues alert after alleged racial attacks in Ireland
Videos Aug 03, 2025, 12:29 IST

Indian Embassy issues alert after alleged racial attacks in Ireland

An Indian data scientist has warned of a “huge increase” in racist attacks after he was assaulted by a gang of youths in west Dublin. Watch for more details!

