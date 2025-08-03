LOGIN
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 13:44 IST
Indian Embassy In Ireland Issues Safety Advisory After Attacks
Videos Aug 03, 2025, 13:44 IST

Indian Embassy In Ireland Issues Safety Advisory After Attacks

An Indian data scientist has warned of a “huge increase” in racist attacks after he was assaulted by a gang of youths in west Dublin. Watch for more details!

