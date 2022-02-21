Indian EAM S Jaishankar on a 3-day visit to France to attend EU forum on Indo-Pacific

Feb 21, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France during which he will attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid Chinese assertiveness in the region.
