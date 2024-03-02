Indian defence ministry signs $4.7bn deals for BrahMos missiles, radars and aero-engines

In a major move that could propel the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector, New Delhi has approved a multibillion-dollar deal to equip the Indian Navy and Indian Army with hundreds of supersonic cruise BrahMos missiles. India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday (Mar 1) signed five contracts worth INR 39,000 crore ($4.7 billion), which also included procurement of close-in weapon systems, high-power radars, and aero-engines for MiG-29 fighter planes.