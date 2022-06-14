Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh elaborates on Agneepath Scheme

Published: Jun 14, 2022, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a first of its kind model the Indian army has come up with a new recruitment model it is called the 'tour of duty' in which civilians can be recruited into the three services of the armed forces for a period of four years.
Read in App