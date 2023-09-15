Indian authorities raise 3 cases of engine failure in Indigo

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
In some news from the world of aviation, India's aviation regulator has raised three incidents of engine failure in low-cost carrier Indigo's flights, with the engine maker Pratt & Whitney. India's directorate general of civil aviation has asked that Pratt & Whitney to identify the cause of engine damage and share data on engine failures globally.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos