Indian army sets up 2 COVID-19 hospitals, restarts defunct oxygen plant in J&K

May 21, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the Indian Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir and rising demand for oxygen and hospitals, the Indian army left no stone unturned to assist the local administration. WION brings you a report.
