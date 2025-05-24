Indian airspace to remain shut for Pak flights till June 23

India has extended a ban on Pakistan-registered aircraft from entering its airspace till the 23rd of June. This ban was first imposed on the 30th of April as part of retaliatory actions taken by the government against Pakistan after a violent terrorist attack that left 26 civilians dead in Pahalgam. Now, according to the fresh NOTAM issued on Friday, the Indian airspace will remain closed for aircraft registered in Pakistan as well as for planes operated, owned, or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators.