Indian Airports on profitability runway

The Airports Authority of India, known as AAI, has defied all odds and made an extraordinary financial recovery. The remarkable resurgence of AAI can be attributed to the surge in domestic air traffic. In 2022, domestic air passenger numbers witnessed a staggering increase of 47.05%, reaching a total of 12.32 crore passengers compared to the previous year. This trend continued into the first three months of 2023, with a remarkable surge of 51.70%. During this period, 3.75 crore passengers took to the skies.