India women’s reservation bill: Need of the hour, but how many years to go?
Reservation has made it possible for women to participate in local government since the 1990s. Since then, major political parties have supported a bill that would add reservations to the Lok Sabha - the lower house of the Indian Parliament - and the state legislatures. But it never got passed. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed after three decades of inaction. But the question is, when will it deliver the results? Take a look at this video to know everything about the bill.