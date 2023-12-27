India warns seafarers of drone attacks urges to stay vigilant; Report comes amid 2 attacks on ships
The Indian navy has highlighted the increasing peril of drone attacks in the Red Sea and northern Arabian Sea. Its November 2023 security report on the Indian Ocean on the threat comes amid this month's attack on two India-bound vessels M-V Chem Pluto and M-V Sai Baba. The report calls the trend a growing cause of concern for commercial shipping, and global trade transiting through the Indian Ocean region.