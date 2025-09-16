LOGIN
India-US trade talks: Trump slapped 50% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 19:06 IST
India-U.S. trade talks heat up as U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a 50% tariff on India over its Russian oil purchases. Watch the video to know more on this!

