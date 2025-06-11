LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India-US trade deal talks end after 4 days behind closed doors
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 14:21 IST
India-US trade deal talks end after 4 days behind closed doors
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 14:21 IST

India-US trade deal talks end after 4 days behind closed doors

India and the U.S. concluded four days of closed-door discussions on a potential trade deal, addressing key issues like tariffs, tech cooperation, and market access.

Trending Topics

trending videos