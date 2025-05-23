Published: May 23, 2025, 12:07 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 12:07 IST
Videos May 23, 2025, 12:07 IST
India to lead global oil demand: Moody's
India is emerging as the next major force in global energy consumption, according to Moody’s. The report says China’s fuel demand is slowing due to its economic deceleration and shift toward cleaner energy. Over the next decade, India is expected to lead global growth in oil and gas demand, fueled by rapid economic expansion, increasing vehicle ownership, and infrastructure development.