LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Supreme Court paves way for 'Thug Life' release in Karnataka
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 13:56 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 13:56 IST
India: Supreme Court paves way for 'Thug Life' release in Karnataka
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 13:56 IST

India: Supreme Court paves way for 'Thug Life' release in Karnataka

The Supreme Court has allowed the release of the movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka, two weeks after its national release. However, the film's box office performance has been weak.

Trending Topics

trending videos