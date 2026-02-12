/India: Sunetra Pawar Meets PM Modi Amid Buzz Over Possible NCP Merger | WION

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 14:45 IST
Sunetra Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, with the meeting drawing attention amid ongoing political discussions surrounding the Nationalist Congress Party. The interaction comes at a time when speculation over a potential NCP merger continues to generate political debate. While no official details of the discussions were immediately disclosed, the meeting has triggered fresh reactions across political circles.

