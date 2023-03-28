India stays committed to digital connectivity as it launches 36 OneWeb satellites in Space

The Internet came to transform our lives. Gone are the days when the pen was the most important tool in this world. Times have changed and now the internet rules the world. With the gradual shift of content on the internet, the need for digital connectivity became crucial. Currently, 'Starlink' is the key player among satellite internet service providers. To compete with this mega player, India stepped in. In a historic feat, ISRO launched 36 Internet satellites into space on March 25.