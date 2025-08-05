India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role

India faces a fresh trade blow as former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a 25% tariff on Indian exports. The move comes amid growing U.S. unease over New Delhi’s oil ties with Russia and its increasing alignment with BRICS. With global alliances shifting and elections looming, what does this mean for U.S.-India relations and India's trade future?