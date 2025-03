Starting April 1st, 2026, India's income tax authorities will have the ability to access a person's social media accounts, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and email. However, they can only do so if they believe an individual has concealed taxable income or cryptocurrency holdings. Under Section 132 of the existing 1961 IT Act, armed with a magistrate's order, income tax authorities can search and seize assets and financial documents if they have reason to believe an individual is hiding income, property, or relevant paperwork.