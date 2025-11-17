/India Sets the Red Line on Terror as Army Chief Issues Stern Warning to Pak

Published: Nov 17, 2025, 22:53 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 22:53 IST
Operation Sindoor, General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army, Chanakya Defence Dialogue, India military news, Army lessons India, Indian Armed Forces capabilities, India national security, defence strategy India, military insights India, Indian Army chief update, army readiness India, India defence highlights, army operations India, India security updates, Indian defence dialogue, military news India, army chief insights, India army operations, India strategic defence, armed forces lessons, India army news 2025, defence leadership India,