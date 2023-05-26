India set to open forbidden areas, an initiative to counter China's expansionism

India has taken another step to develop its border areas amid a standoff with China. This time the government has decided to open its so-called forbidden areas for tourists the initiative has been planned for Border areas and the Union Territory of Ladakh under this forbidden land. Eastern Ladakh will be open to tourism, the sector lies close to the patrolling points of the north of pangong Lake but before moving to specifics. Let's understand the term forbidden lands, “this refers to the areas where entry of tourists and civilians is prohibited these areas fall close to the line of actual control and their ownership is disputed with China but since Beijing is actively developing areas on its side of the Border is doing the same for areas which are under its control.