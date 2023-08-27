India: Security tightened in Haryana`s Nuh after govt denies permission for procession

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Security was tightened in Haryana's Nuh on Sunday (August 27) following a maha-panchayat's call for a procession on Monday. The Haryana government denied permission for the "Shobha Yatra" and section 144 was imposed in Nuh after the district saw incidents of violence last month.

