Published: Jun 11, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 11:21 IST
Videos
India's space journey: from a free seat to ₹550 crore bill
India's space journey shows significant progress at a fraction of the cost spent by global giants.
The country's latest bill of about 550 crore rupees for a seat for shubhanshu shukla and training for hm and backup astranaut, prashant balakrishnan nair, on the axiom-4 mission is a leap forward.
In this next report, we decode india's budget and costs for space exploration missions, including indigenous human spaceflight programme plans.