India's space journey: from a free seat to ₹550 crore bill

India's space journey shows significant progress at a fraction of the cost spent by global giants. The country's latest bill of about 550 crore rupees for a seat for shubhanshu shukla and training for hm and backup astranaut, prashant balakrishnan nair, on the axiom-4 mission is a leap forward. In this next report, we decode india's budget and costs for space exploration missions, including indigenous human spaceflight programme plans.