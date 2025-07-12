LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 10:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 10:15 IST
India's NSA Ajit Doval says no evidence of Pakistan's big claims on attacks on India
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 10:15 IST

India's NSA Ajit Doval says no evidence of Pakistan's big claims on attacks on India

A powerful message from India's top security official on the country's strategic might, reflected during Operation Sindoor, is creating ripples. Watch to know more on this!

