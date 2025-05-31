India's MEA seeks Iran's assistance to locate 3 missing citizens

Pakistani human traffickers have allegedly abducted three youth from Punjab. The mother of one of the men, Jaspal, say the travel agent Dheeraj Atwal took 18 lakh rupees from them after promising him immigration to Australia. Jaspal was allegedly taken to Dubai first and then to Iran on the 1st of May. In Tehran, Pakistani traffickers allegedly kept him hostage along with two other villagers from Punjab, demanding 54 lakh rupees for their release. Watch in for more details!