/India's massive food safety crackdown shakes $100 billion food industry

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 15:20 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 15:20 IST
India has launched one of its biggest food safety drives, targeting unsafe and substandard products across the country. Authorities say one in five food samples tested failed safety or quality standards, prompting raids, restaurant shutdowns and stricter enforcement measures. With more than 100,000 samples tested annually since 2020, regulators are also pushing for stronger warning labels, a move that could have major implications for India's $100 billion food industry.